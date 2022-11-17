5,360 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

