55,590 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Acquired by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2,901.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CS remained flat at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 654,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,074,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

