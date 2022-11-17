561,359 Shares in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 561,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. LCNB makes up 6.0% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LCNB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $196.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71.

About LCNB

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

