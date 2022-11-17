59,136 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $144,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFRA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 186,413 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

