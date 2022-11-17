7Pixels Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $68.55 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $68.55 million and approximately $24,984.19 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00025361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.22787657 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,770.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

