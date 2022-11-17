8,562 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,271 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 280.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after buying an additional 689,367 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $6,622,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

