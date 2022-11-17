a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.61.

Shares of AKA opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

