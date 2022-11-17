a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $4.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.61.
a.k.a. Brands Price Performance
Shares of AKA opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $15.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.