AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 267,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,406,547.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,068.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

AAR Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in AAR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in AAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in AAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 197,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,096. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

