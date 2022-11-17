ABCMETA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,529.80 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $78.16 million and $20,529.80 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,586.62 or 0.99976560 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010424 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00237057 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00080403 USD and is down -8.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,475.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

