Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

(Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.