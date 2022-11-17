Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
ABEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $21.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
