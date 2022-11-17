Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading Up 0.2%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 560 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 560 ($6.58). 1,197,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,457% from the average session volume of 76,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 559 ($6.57).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 575.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 558.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of £319.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.16.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

