Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Stock Price Down 1%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW – Get Rating) shares were down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 396 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 398 ($4.68). Approximately 2,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.72).
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of £63.63 million and a PE ratio of 120.61.
About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
