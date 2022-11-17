Abiomed (ABMD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD):

11/2/2022 – Abiomed was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $388.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00.

11/2/2022 – Abiomed was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

11/1/2022 – Abiomed was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $350.00.

11/1/2022 – Abiomed was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/12/2022 – Abiomed is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Abiomed is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Abiomed had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $374.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.11. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $381.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 110.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,333 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $299,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,467,000 after buying an additional 287,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 224.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 55.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,499,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

