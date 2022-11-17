Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 103,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,551 shares.The stock last traded at $374.94 and had previously closed at $374.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Abiomed by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,333 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $299,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,467,000 after buying an additional 287,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 224.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 118,215 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Abiomed by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,499,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

