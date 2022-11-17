Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $2.43. Accuray shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 505,588 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Accuray Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $218.51 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accuray

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $76,410.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 731,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,477.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $35,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 769,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $76,410.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 731,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,477.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,182 shares of company stock worth $188,380. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Accuray by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

