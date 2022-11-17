Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Ace Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00003163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a market cap of $105.15 million and $2,037.09 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00570978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.48 or 0.29739356 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.52635279 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,833.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

