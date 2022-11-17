Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

ACOR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.64. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

