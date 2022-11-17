Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

