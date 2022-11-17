ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barrington Research to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

ACVA traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 43,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $774,598.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

