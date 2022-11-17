Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

AE opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.