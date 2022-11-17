Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance
AE opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
