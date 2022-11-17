Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Holdings Cut by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,381,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro makes up approximately 1.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Adecoagro

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.