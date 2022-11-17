Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wedbush

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.75.
Adicet Bio Stock Down 14.1 %
Shares of ACET stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 52.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $11,583,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
