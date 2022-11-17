Aditya Dutt Sells 6,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Essent Group Price Performance

Essent Group stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,099. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.