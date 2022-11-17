Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.38. 56,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.80. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

