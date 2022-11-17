Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $147.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $228.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $202.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $156.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 34.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

