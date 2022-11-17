Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. 336,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,669,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,888.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 67,085 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 821,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
