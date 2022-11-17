Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. 336,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,669,224. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,888.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 67,085 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 821,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

