AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

NYSE:ASIX opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.78. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,770. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

