AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.