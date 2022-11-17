Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $526,400.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $613.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

