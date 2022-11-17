aelf Reaches One Day Volume of $2.55 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $61.09 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008411 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,995,106 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.