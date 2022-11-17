AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:AER traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. 1,052,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 125,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $4,525,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

