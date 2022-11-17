Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.67

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.44, with a volume of 13985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 72.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,815,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 932,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 81,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.