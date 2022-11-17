Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.92). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aerovate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $56,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $25,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $56,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,564 shares of company stock worth $1,052,353 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

