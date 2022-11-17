AES (AES) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AES (NYSE: AES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00.

11/7/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00.

11/4/2022 – AES was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

10/21/2022 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – AES is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – AES was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2022 – AES was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

AES Stock Down 1.8 %

AES stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Get The AES Co alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.