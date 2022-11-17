AES (AES) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AES (NYSE: AES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/11/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00.
- 11/7/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $30.00 to $33.00.
- 11/4/2022 – AES was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.
- 10/21/2022 – AES had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – AES is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – AES had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2022 – AES was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/19/2022 – AES was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
AES Stock Down 1.8 %
AES stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
