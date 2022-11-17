Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,100 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 825,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,882. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.78.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,355,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

