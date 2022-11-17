Aflac (AFL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aflac (NYSE: AFL) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2022 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $70.00.

11/2/2022 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Aflac had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Aflac is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.59. 1,875,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

