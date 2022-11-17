AIA Group Ltd Acquires 12,655 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 113,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,249,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

