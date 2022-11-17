AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 50,000 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 91.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $61,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 596.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,023. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.