AIA Group Ltd Buys 8,878 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1,073.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $4,201,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $94.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

