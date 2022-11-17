AIA Group Ltd Decreases Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Chegg worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 11,846.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $5,501,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. 6,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,045. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

