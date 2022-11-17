AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $257.67. 9,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

