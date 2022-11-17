AIA Group Ltd Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 58,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

INTU traded down $14.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,139. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $405.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

