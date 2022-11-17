AIA Group Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.06. 19,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.