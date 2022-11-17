AIA Group Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2,561.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

