AIA Group Ltd Has $1.66 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.
S&P Global Stock Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Featured Stories
