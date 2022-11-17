AIA Group Ltd Purchases 8,177 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 74,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.