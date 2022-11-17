Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0278 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $1.86 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00121171 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00240336 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061079 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031522 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

