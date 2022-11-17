Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.75 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.80) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. set a €1.50 ($1.55) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.55) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AF opened at €1.26 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €1.38 and a 200 day moving average of €1.72. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.10).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

