Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Timothy Rolph Sells 3,138 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $141,335.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Rolph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Timothy Rolph sold 10,653 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $480,343.77.

On Thursday, October 6th, Timothy Rolph sold 22,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $884,025.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,472,400.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. 536,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRO. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

