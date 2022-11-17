Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ALG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.39. 41,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,707. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,477,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,184,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

