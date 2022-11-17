Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Alamo Group Stock Performance
ALG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.39. 41,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,707. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.
